ʻOhana Strong executive director to speak at Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea, Aug. 13

Melissa Eisenhart, Executive Director of ʻOhana Strong.

Melissa Eisenhart, Executive Director of ʻOhana Strong, will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. The title of her presentation is “Kids grow. Clothes don’t.”

“Families with young children spend an average of up to 20% of their total budget on clothing and sports equipment for each child every year. Keeping children in clothing that fits can be costly because kids grow continuously – and clothing doesn’t,” according to the announcement.

ʻOhana Strong collects new and gently used clothing, shoes, baby items, and enrichments, then distributes them at no charge.

“Think of it as all the benefits of a thrift store, but free,” Eisenhart explained, “ʻOhana Strong focuses on keeping Maui families strong by helping to provide items that children outgrow quickly. We are enabling parents and caregivers to be more present with each other and use that money to support their family goals instead.”

The organization has served over 1,000 families on Maui since its inception in 2016. Donation information and events can be found at ohanastronghi.com.

Eisenhart is a community collaborator and has lived in Maui for 12+ years. She is active in nonprofit work, clinical massage therapy, yoga instruction, Rotary club of Kīhei-Wailea, and volunteering.



The public is welcome to attend. The meeting is at 11:45 a.m. at Kīhei Lutheran Church, 220 Moʻi Place, Kīhei, Hawaiʻi 96753. Social time and light lunch begin at 11:15 a.m. The program is from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.