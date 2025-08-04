Maui County DPW creating new Lahaina roadway connection Aug. 4-5 on Aki Street

Street Connectivity and Extensions including Aki Street Connector outlined in yellow. PC: Lahaina Long Term Recovery Plan document.

A small portion of Aki Street in Lahaina town will be closed Monday, Aug. 4, through Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, while the County of Maui Department of Public Works (DPW) Highways Division creates a new roadway connection.

An approximately 130-foot section of Aki Street — between the intersection of the eastern end of Aki and Kale streets to the existing western end of Aki Street — will be closed while work occurs to pave, stripe and install signs.

The County of Maui recently acquired empty land between the two ends of Aki Street to create a link that will provide through-traffic, which is an important roadway connection recommended in the Lahaina Long-Term Recovery Plan.

For general information about DPW, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.