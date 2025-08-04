Maui News

Maui County DPW creating new Lahaina roadway connection Aug. 4-5 on Aki Street

August 4, 2025, 7:19 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Street Connectivity and Extensions including Aki Street Connector outlined in yellow. PC: Lahaina Long Term Recovery Plan document.

A small portion of Aki Street in Lahaina town will be closed Monday, Aug. 4, through Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, while the County of Maui Department of Public Works (DPW) Highways Division creates a new roadway connection.

An approximately 130-foot section of Aki Street — between the intersection of the eastern end of Aki and Kale streets to the existing western end of Aki Street — will be closed while work occurs to pave, stripe and install signs.

The County of Maui recently acquired empty land between the two ends of Aki Street to create a link that will provide through-traffic, which is an important roadway connection recommended in the Lahaina Long-Term Recovery Plan.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For general information about DPW, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments