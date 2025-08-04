Maui firefighters battle brush fire in Puʻukoliʻi area of Kāʻanapali; highway closed, evacuation orders issued

Puʻukoliʻi fire. (8.4.25) PC: courtesy. Puʻukoliʻi fire. (8.4.25) PC: courtesy.

A brush fire is burning in an area mauka of the Honoapiʻilani Highway near Kakaʻalaneo Drive in what appears to be the Puʻukoliʻi area of Kāʻanapali near the old Sugar Cane Train warehouse. Evacuations, road closures and flight impacts have been reported.

Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) issued at 1:20 p.m. today, Aug. 4, 2025, evacuation orders, warnings and advisories for multiple zoned areas in Kāʻanapali due to smoke and proximity amid Kāʻanapali fire. The private road in Kāʻanapali Golf Estates and Old Stuart Road (cane haul road) has been opened for public use off of Puʻu Anoano Street.

For specific zone locations, visit https://protect.genasys.com/search or download the Genasys Protect app.

Evacuation orders, warnings and advisories have been issued in Kāʻanapali. PC: Genasys Protect App

At 2 p.m, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation reported that two charter flights and one Mokulele Airlines flight scheduled to leave out of Kapalua Airport on Maui this afternoon, have been canceled due to heavy smoke and traffic in the area. Passengers have been notified.

At 1:10 p.m., the Maui Fire Department reported that firefighters continue to work hard to contain the fire. They are supported by tankers from private contractors and the County of Maui. Air 1 and Air 2 are also on scene.

At 12:12 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a first helicopter arriving to conduct water drops. County officials say both lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway were closed at 12:22 p.m. between Puʻukoliʻi Road and Lower Honoapiʻilani Highway (the lower road) near the old Sugar Cane Train warehouse to allow helicopters to draw water from the ocean for firefighting operations. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

At 12:20 p.m. an estimated 303 customers were without power in the Kāʻanapali area. Hawaiian Electric reports that the outage is not a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

The Kāʻanapali fire was first reported at 11:40 a.m. today. No brush fire size estimates or other details are available at this time.



This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.