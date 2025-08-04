Registration opens for inaugural Ka Pewa Youth Summit, Sept. 12 on Maui

Event coordinator, Isaiah Souza and co-event coordinator Taylor Aloy.

The next generation of Maui County leaders will take center stage on Friday, Sept. 12 at the Ka Pewa Youth Summit. “Empower the Present, Shape the Future,” is the theme for the youth-led and student-run gathering at the University of Hawai’i Maui College.

“This is a first-of-its-kind convening for Maui Nui, which will bring high school students, community leaders, and organizations to collaborate on real-world solutions and identify opportunities to build a brighter future together,” said Isaiah Souza, Project Manager and Event Lead.

Organized by the Maui Nui Hui, the event is meant to empower young leaders to tackle pressing issues like outmigration, education, housing affordability, buying power, career readiness, and civic engagement. From thought-provoking panels and hands-on breakout sessions to a resource fair and parade of homes, the event will equip attendees with tools, inspiration, and influence to make a lasting impact in their communities.

Registration Information:

Maui County juniors and seniors are invited to attend the 2025 Ka Pewa Youth Summit on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Lunch, giveaways, and interactive workshops included. Admission is free for all youth participants.

Space is limited – register today at: https://whova.com/portal/registration/yDJlDKNqT8EqdQSX00WY/

Opens: Monday, Aug. 4, 2025 at 6 a.m.

Deadline: Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at 6 a.m.

Event coordinator, Isaiah Souza is a hardworking emerging project manager based in Maui. With a deep commitment to empowering local youth and reimagining what’s possible for the next generation, Isaiah brings a grounded, local perspective shaped by his experience in leadership training, building opportunities and community work. He’s passionate about uplifting Maui youth — blending strategy with aloha to create spaces where they feel seen, heard, and empowered. His focus is on keeping our culture strong, building leadership and creating real opportunities so our keiki can build a future right here at home.

Co-event coordinator, Taylor Aloy is a rising third-year Diagnostic Ultrasound student at Seattle University with aspirations to continue her healthcare journey and one day serve her community as a General Practitioner. She is deeply committed to uplifting the kaiāulu by creating meaningful opportunities for them to thrive on Maui. Her vision for Maui is to expand access to healthcare for Native Hawaiians, especially Native Hawaiian women, while preserving cultural knowledge and practices. Taylor envisions a future for Maui through cultivation, community, and connection, led by bright-minded, committed people. She’s been supporting the Maui Nui Hui interns as they plan the 2025 Ka Pewa Youth Summit, helping to build the next generation of leaders who will lead our local communities.

Sponsors and vendors are invited to participate in the resource fair and support this youth-led initiative. Inquiries can be directed to the Maui Nui Hui at mnh@kareykapoi.com.

To learn more visit @mauinuihui on Instagram.