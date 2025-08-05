Maui teen suffers fatal injuries in fall during weekend hike

An 18-year-old Maui man suffered fatal injuries in a fall during a hike near Mile 6 of the Hāna Highway on Sunday, police confirmed.

Police responded to the report of the unresponsive male at around 12:57 p.m. on Aug. 3.

According to department reports, the victim was hiking with acquaintances when he reportedly lost his footing and fell. Due to the location and height of the waterfall, which was estimated to be 120 feet, the individual needed to be extracted by Rescue 10 personnel aboard Air Hekili.

No life-saving measures were performed as the victim was determined to be deceased. He has since been identified as Robert Carvalho, 18, of Makawao. The preliminary investigation indicates no signs of foul play, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Police have classified the incident as a miscellaneous accident. The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Carvalho’s family and friends.