Service trip to Palikū area of Haleakalā National Park, Labor Day weekend

August 5, 2025, 3:30 PM HST
Palikū Campsite in Haleakalā Crater. NPS Photo (2021)

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park is seeking National Park Service volunteers for a strenuous three-night service trip in Haleakalā Crater over Labor Day weekend: Saturday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2, 2025.

Volunteers should be experienced hikers/backpackers with a desire to help preserve Native Hawaiian ecosystems.

Participants will stay in the Palikū Patrol Cabin. The work may involve removing invasive species and native plant seed collection. For details and how to sign up, visit www.fhnp.org. Then email the leader, ivy@fhnp.org .  

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park is a 501 c3 nonprofit organization.

