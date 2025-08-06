County Department of Human Concerns announces grant opportunities for FY 2027-28

Maui Now photo.

The County of Maui Department of Human Concerns is now accepting grant proposals for Fiscal Years 2027 and 2028.

Qualified, private nonprofit and for-profit organizations are encouraged to submit applications if they provide — or plan to provide — services and programs addressing the needs of Maui County residents in social welfare, youth services, substance abuse prevention and treatment, homelessness, youth centers and other vital public services.

Funding will cover the periods from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027 (FY 2027), and July 1, 2027, through June 30, 2028 (FY 2028).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The application period extends from Aug. 1 until 4:30 p.m. Sept. 2, 2025. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Application forms and instructions are available on the Department of Human Concerns’ Grants Management Division website: https://www.mauicounty.gov/252/Grants-Management-Division.

Eligible grant categories include:

Early Childhood Programs

Food, Shelter and Safety

Health, Human Services and Education

Homeless Programs

Immigrant and Migrant Services

Mental Health Programs

Self-Sufficiency Programs

Services for the Frail and Elderly

Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment

Youth Centers and Programs

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For questions about the application process, contact the Grants Management Division at (808) 270-7807 or grants.hc@co.maui.hi.us.