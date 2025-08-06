Episode 30 of Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea marked by vigorous fountaining



















Episode 30 vigorous fountaining of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea began at approximately 1:20 a.m. HST on Wednesday, Aug. 6 and is currently producing broad fountains 150-300 feet high from the north vent.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that lava flows from the north vent have covered about 20% of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

According to the HVO, there is a line of small fountains that formed south of the old south vent area that are producing lower volume flows. This appears to be a new vent for this eruption and seems to be associated with a cluster of small earthquakes just south of Halemaʻumaʻu, according to the HVO.

Past episodes have produced incandescent lava fountains over 1000 feet high that produce eruptive plumes up to 20,000 feet above ground level.

According to the National Weather Service, winds are light and variable from the north direction, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed to the south but may fall in a broader pattern than during typical trade winds.

Episode 30 was preceded by spatter fountains and vigorous overflows that began at approximately 12:56 a.m. and continued to increase in intensity until about 1:20 a.m., when sustained, energetic fountaining began, the HVO reports.

All eruptive activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.