Mahi Pono interns propagate nearly 2,000 plants to support Lahaina homeowners affected by the 2023 wildfires



















As part of its ongoing commitment to support the recovery of Lahaina, Mahi Pono is working alongside the community to help restore not only the land, but the cultural connections rooted in it.

This summer, nine students from Maui High, King Kekaulike and Baldwin high schools participated in Mahi Pono’s paid summer internship program, where they propagated nearly 2,000 culturally significant plants for residents who lost their home gardens that included cherished lei plants during the 2023 wildfires.

The project was developed in direct response to community input, aiming to restore greenery, a sense of place, and cultural continuity. The propagated plants include plumeria, crown flower, ti leaf, bougainvillea, and pikake — each holding a cultural and personal significance in Hawaiian tradition, especially lei-making and home gardens throughout Lahaina.

“This project is an important step in rebuilding our Lahaina community. In Hawai‘i, we deeply value our ‘āina. Reintroducing these plants into the community is a small way to help residents restore their cultural identity,” said Tiare Lawrence, Mahi Pono’s Community Relations Director. “We are incredibly proud of the dedication and aloha shown by our interns. Their hard work will have a lasting impact on the island’s recovery process.”

The plants will be distributed in November during ReTree Hawai’i, a statewide initiative dedicated to environmental restoration through community tree planting. The timing reflects both symbolic and practical act of restoration, resilience, and environmental stewardship.

Mahi Pono’s summer internship program provides hands-on agricultural training for Maui high school students. Interns rotate through various departments, including plant propagation, irrigation, carpentry, fencing, produce packing, processing, and field maintenance. In addition to meaningful work experience, the paid internship empowers local youth to play an active role in rebuilding their community while learning about sustainable farming practices.

This initiative reflects Mahi Pono’s ongoing commitment to West Maui’s recovery, while also supporting its broader mission to promote local food production, strengthen community resilience, and cultivate the next generation of Hawai‘i’s agricultural leaders.