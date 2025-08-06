Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 07, 2025

August 6, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
6-8
8-12 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:42 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:30 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph, increasing to

                            around 20 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:52 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An extended run of higher south swell will continue through the week. Long period forerunners from the next south swell will build in tonight. This swell will fill in Thursday and peak Friday morning and afternoon. A large reinforcing southern impulse will build in from late Friday through early Saturday. This swell will gradually decline early next week. 


Eastern exposure surf will be elevated but just under advisory heights through the day in response from a fading captured fetch from former Tropical Cyclone Gil. East swell will decline rapidly late today and Thursday as strengthening trades regenerate near seasonal averages. A captured east swell from Tropical Storm Henriette may arrive this weekend. 


A very small northwest swell originating from a former West Pacific typhoon is producing very small surf along north-facing shores. Another tiny northwest swell is scheduled to arrive later today into Thursday and this will prevent north surf from going completely flat. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
