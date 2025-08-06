Maui Surf Forecast for August 07, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 South Facing 4-6 4-6 6-8 8-12 East Facing 6-8 6-8 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:42 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:30 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph, increasing to

around 20 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:52 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extended run of higher south swell will continue through the week. Long period forerunners from the next south swell will build in tonight. This swell will fill in Thursday and peak Friday morning and afternoon. A large reinforcing southern impulse will build in from late Friday through early Saturday. This swell will gradually decline early next week.

Eastern exposure surf will be elevated but just under advisory heights through the day in response from a fading captured fetch from former Tropical Cyclone Gil. East swell will decline rapidly late today and Thursday as strengthening trades regenerate near seasonal averages. A captured east swell from Tropical Storm Henriette may arrive this weekend.

A very small northwest swell originating from a former West Pacific typhoon is producing very small surf along north-facing shores. Another tiny northwest swell is scheduled to arrive later today into Thursday and this will prevent north surf from going completely flat.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.