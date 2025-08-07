2026 jury questionnaires being mailed statewide

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary will begin mailing its annual juror questionnaires on Friday, Aug. 8, to prepare for jury service in 2026.

Approximately 330,000 juror questionnaires will be mailed statewide to individuals who are randomly selected from those with a Hawaiʻi state driver’s license or who are registered to vote in Hawaiʻi. This includes 115,000 residents on Oʻahu, 76,000 in Maui County, 82,000 on Hawaiʻi Island, and 57,000 on Kauaʻi.

Those who receive a questionnaire must complete and return it to the Jury Pool Office for their circuit within 10 days using the envelope provided. Individuals who fail to respond may be penalized.

To be eligible for jury service in Hawaiʻi, individuals must be US citizens, at least 18 years old, residents of the state and able to read and understand English.

Important reminders:

A prospective juror who seeks to be excused due to a disability must submit a physician’s certificate describing how the disability affects their ability to serve.

Citizens who have served as a paneled juror in state or federal court in Hawaiʻi within the past 12 months are eligible for a one-year exemption from service.

Individuals convicted of a felony who have received or are eligible to receive a discharge are eligible to serve.

Scam advisory:

Officials remind residents that the Judiciary does not call or email people about jury service, missed summonses or warrants. All official contact is made by US mail, unless the individual initiates communication. Suspicious emails or phone calls should be ignored and reported.

More information on scams and reporting scams can be found here.

For more information on Jury Service, visit the “For Jurors” page on the Judiciary’s website.