Hawaiian Telcom employees raise over $20K to support local arts organizations

Hawaiian Telcom presents a $20,000 check to the Honolulu Museum of Art, using funds raised from its ArtsWave campaign as well as a company contribution. (Photo Credit: Hawaiian Telcom)

Hawaiian Telcom’s 900 employees recently raised over $20,000 this year to benefit the Honolulu Museum of Art as part of its ArtsWave campaign. The total included a $2,500 company contribution from Hawaiian Telcom. Hawaiian Telcom also donated $1,000 to the Estria Foundation, which creates art in public spaces.



Hawaiian Telcom launched its annual signature ArtsWave campaign in 2023 to support culture and the arts because many nonprofit programs were still recovering from the adverse impact created by the COVID-19 pandemic. They continue to dedicate their efforts to support local arts and culture programming, cultural preservation and the mental wellness of communities statewide.

“Changes in federal policies have created uncertainty for many organizations, and we know donors prioritize their support for social service providers and overlook the value of culture and the arts,” said Su Shin, president of Hawaiian Telcom. “The Hawaiian Telcom ‘ohana wanted to make sure organizations like the Honolulu Museum of Art, as well as the Estria Foundation, receive the support they need during this challenging time.”

Estria Foundation check presentation in 2025. (Courtesy: Hawaiian Telcom)

Hawaiian Telcom’s annual ArtsWave campaigns to date have raised nearly $400,000 for Hawai‘i arts organizations. Past recipients have included:

Estria Foundation (statewide), which beautifies public spaces with murals as they educate keiki and at-risk youth about cultural importance, mediation and creative collaboration.



Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center (Maui), an arts and cultural program that includes virtual art classes and free keiki art kits for mental health relief.



Kalihi Palama Culture & Arts Society, a non-profit organization that enables new generations to carry on the traditions of hula;



Na Maka O Pu‘uwai Aloha Foundation (O‘ahu), a nonprofit whose name can be translated as “Descendants of Generosity,” uses music and dance to teach and perpetuate Hawaiian culture and language.

Shin said the company chose to support the Honolulu Museum of Art because of its diverse art exhibits and educational programs for keiki to kūpuna.

“The Honolulu Museum of Art is deeply grateful to Hawaiian Telcom and its staff for this generous donation through its innovative ArtsWave campaign,” said Honolulu Museum of Art Interim Director and CEO Penni Hall. “It is so meaningful to the museum that they understand and value the tremendous benefits arts and culture programs have for our shared communities.”

For more information about the ArtsWave campaign, contact Shay Zykova at (808) 546-7891 or shay.zykova@hawaiiantel.com.