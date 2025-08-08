Maui Prep to host fourth annual Pueo Invitational Girls Volleyball Tournament

Maui Preparatory Academy, Pueo Invitational Volleyball Tournament. PC: courtesy

Maui Preparatory Academy is set to host the fourth annual Pueo Invitational Girls Volleyball Tournament from August. 14-16, 2025, at the Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts. This tournament will bring together eight high school teams from across Hawaiʻi and California for three days of competition.

The confirmed teams participating in the event are:

Immaculate Heart (CIF – LAAA)

Kalāheo (OIA – D1)

King Kekaulike (MIL – D1)

Lahainaluna (MIL – D1)

Maryknoll School (ILH – D2)

Maui Prep (MIL – D2)

Molokaʻi (MIL – D2)

University Lab (ILH – D1)

The tournament format includes a round-robin pool play on August 14-15, followed by a seeded playoff on August 15-16. Each team is guaranteed to play a minimum of six matches. Matches will be a best of three sets, with the first two sets to 25 points and the third to 15 points.

Spectators are welcome to attend with a day pass available for $7. The concession stand will be open with snacks and meals available for purchase.

For more information, please contact Athletic Director Anthony Venticinque at aventicinque@mauiprep.org.

