Maui Surf Forecast for August 09, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 3-5 5-7 6-8 6-8 South Facing 7-10 8-12 10-14 10-14 East Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then mostly clear.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.9 feet 02:54 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 09:20 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:57 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:05 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 03:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Elevated surf heights can be observed today across the south facing shores. This is from a swell that arrived earlier today and will continue supporting advisory level surf before another reinforcing pulse arrives tonight into tomorrow. Surf heights are expected to border on warning levels later tonight and hold through tomorrow. A High Surf Advisory for all south-facing shores is in effect through Sunday night and could be upgraded to a warning if the swell comes in larger. The swell will gradually fade through next week.

Surf for east facing shores should remain choppy tonight and should decrease slightly tomorrow as trade winds decrease. A medium period east swell from Tropical Storm Henriette may arrive around Sunday and briefly increase the east facing shores.

A small, medium northwest swell passing through today and tomorrow will keep north shore surf from going completely flat. Another tiny northwest swell is expected to arrive by Monday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.