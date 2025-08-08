Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 09, 2025

August 8, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
3-5
5-7
6-8
6-8 




South Facing
7-10
8-12
10-14
10-14 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then mostly clear.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

                            around 10 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.9 feet 02:54 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 09:20 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:57 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:05 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 03:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Elevated surf heights can be observed today across the south facing shores. This is from a swell that arrived earlier today and will continue supporting advisory level surf before another reinforcing pulse arrives tonight into tomorrow. Surf heights are expected to border on warning levels later tonight and hold through tomorrow. A High Surf Advisory for all south-facing shores is in effect through Sunday night and could be upgraded to a warning if the swell comes in larger. The swell will gradually fade through next week. 


Surf for east facing shores should remain choppy tonight and should decrease slightly tomorrow as trade winds decrease. A medium period east swell from Tropical Storm Henriette may arrive around Sunday and briefly increase the east facing shores. 


A small, medium northwest swell passing through today and tomorrow will keep north shore surf from going completely flat. Another tiny northwest swell is expected to arrive by Monday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
