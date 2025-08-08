Voices of recovery: Leaders reflect on two-year anniversary since the Maui wildfires

Interview with Mayor Bissen. (8.8.25) VC: Wendy Osher

The strength of community and the dedication of first responders were highlighted Friday on the two-year anniversary of the 2023 Maui wildfires, as Mayor Richard Bissen proclaimed Aug. 8, 2025, as Lā Hoʻōla, Day of Healing, in remembrance of the lives lost and continuing struggles of survivors.

More than 300 people, including numerous first responders, Gov. Josh Green, M.D., members of Hawaiʻi’s Congressional delegation and County of Maui officials, attended the Kuhinia Maui Midday Gathering on the front lawn of Kalana O Maui County building in Wailuku.































“The resilience of our people has been evident in every step of our recovery – in the determination to overcome hardship, to rebuild homes and lives, and to protect the cultural and natural heritage that makes Maui County so extraordinary,” Bissen said. “We have witnessed countless acts of compassion, kōkua, and aloha: neighbors helping neighbors, volunteers stepping forward without hesitation, and communities rallying together in both quiet and amazing ways. These moments are reminders of who we are – a people bound together by respect for one another and for this ʻāina.”

With the backdrop of “Maui Strong” artwork created by young artists after the fires for students who suffered losses, Bissen read the proclamation for Lā Hoʻōla “to solemnly remember those lost, recognize the continued hardships faced by many, and renew our commitment to stand together in compassion, patience and hope for a stronger future.”

Gov. Green pledged continued support for survivors.

“Two years ago, Maui faced unimaginable tragedy — and yet today, what we see is the power of resilience, community and a shared commitment to the people of Maui,” said Green. “Together, we’ve built more than homes — we’ve built hope. Ka La‘i Ola stands as a testament to what’s possible when compassion drives action, when government clears the path, and when survivors are met with dignity. This Day of Healing is a solemn reminder of the lives we lost and the strength we carry forward. Our commitment to Maui is unwavering — and we will not stop until every family, every keiki and every kūpuna has the stability, support and justice they deserve.”

Hawaiʻi’s US Sen. Brian Schatz acknowledged the progress accomplished so far as well as the work that remains.

“The path to healing and recovery has been long and difficult and uneven. Everyone has had to grieve and rebuild in their own way. But what’s been extraordinary about these past two years is the community and camaraderie that have underpinned everything since Day One. People have come together in amazing ways to have each other’s backs and chart a path forward,” said Schatz. “Every slab that’s poured, every home that’s rebuilt, every child that’s back in school in Lahaina, every sports team that starts playing again brings us one step closer to restoring this community to its fullest. It’s been a long road to get here, and there’s still so much more work to do. But we will do it, together.”

Hawaiʻi’s US Sen. Mazie Hirono also voiced support as recovery moves forward.

“Two years after the devastating wildfires, the Maui community has made real progress toward recovering and rebuilding,” said Hirono. “We still have a lot of work to do to ensure Lahaina’s long-term recovery, but over the past two years, we’ve seen the power of this community to rally around one another. I’ll continue doing everything I can to ensure Maui has the resources and support it needs to rebuild, guided by the vision and values of those most impacted.”

Hawaiʻi’s US Rep. Jill Tokuda recognized the contributions of survivors, first responders, volunteers, teachers, healers and others who continue to contribute to the community. “Warriors, every single one of you, fighting every single day to make sure all of our people, all of our families, all of our friends, all of our neighbors, all of us, can go home,” she said.

“Today is going to be a day when we reflect on the past,” Tokuda said. “Perhaps more importantly, though, this is about us joining together and committing to our community and to our entire Maui ʻohana, to our state, to each other, that we aren’t going to go anywhere. No matter how long this takes to rebuild, to revitalize, to memorialize, to heal, we will be here.”

On behalf of the Maui County Council, Chair Alice Lee addressed survivors. “We honor the perseverance and patience of those who have been affected by the fires,” Lee said. “Know that we are with you on this journey of healing and recovery.”

County Council Member Tamara Paltin, who holds the West Maui residency seat, said “every day is still a struggle” for Lahaina and Upcountry residents affected by the fires. Referencing the Midday Gathering, she said “it’s events like these that let our people know they don’t need to be alone on these kinds of days.”

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Amy Hanaialiʻi, a Maui native, performed the song “Thousand Years” as a tribute to first responders. Those attending included about 40 representatives from the Maui Fire Department, Maui Police Department, National Guard, State of Hawaiʻi Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife, American Medical Response, Maui Emergency Management Agency, US Coast Guard, National Park Service and Civil Air Patrol.

Kuhinia Maui gatherings on Friday include a Morning Paddle Out in West Maui, a Midday Gathering in Central Maui, and an Evening Tribute in West Maui. Community led, with the support of the County of Maui, the gatherings mark the second anniversary of the Maui wildfires, honoring lost loved ones and celebrating the community’s resilience. Named after a line from a traditional Maui chant, Kuhinia Maui reflects the island’s beauty and spirit to rise from tragedy. For the full event schedule, visit www.kuhiniamaui.org.