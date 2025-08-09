HP Baldwin Foundation announces 2025 Gala, Sept. 13

HP Baldwin High School. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The HP Baldwin High School Foundation announced its annual Gala will take place on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at the King Kamehameha Golf Club from 5:30 to 10 p.m. This year’s event will celebrate and honor the spirit of community, generosity, and excellence that defines the Baldwin High School ‘ohana.

A highlight of the evening will be the recognition of the 2025 Pride of Baldwin Honorees.

These distinguished individuals will be honored for their lasting impact on the Baldwin community and beyond. Guests will enjoy video tributes, a special award presentation, and the chance to celebrate alongside fellow alumni, supporters, and friends of Baldwin High School.

The evening will feature live entertainment, a silent auction, gourmet luau buffet, lei stand, and signature Baldwin-themed keepsakes. Entertainment will include performances by Baldwin students and alumni, with a special appearance by the beloved Baldwin Bear mascot.

Individual ticket sales open August 7.

Main seating : $150 per person

: $150 per person Lower-level seats: $125 per person

Proceeds from the Gala will support academic, athletic and arts programs at Baldwin High School, as well as teacher grants and student scholarships.

For more information or to purchase tickets, email Randy Endo at baldwinhsfoundation@gmail.com or visit hpbaldwinhighschoolfoundation.org/annual-fundraiser.