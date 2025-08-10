Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network to honor Champions for Children, Sept. 13

PC: Parent Leadership Training Institute / Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network

Hawai’i Children’s Action Network (HCAN), the only nonprofit organization in Hawai‘i solely dedicated to advocating for children, will honor the 2025 Champions for Children at The Pacific Club in downtown Honolulu on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The theme for this year’s event is “Blooming Ball, A Night in Paradise,” which promises to be an evening that will bloom with aloha. Major sponsors for this year’s event include Kamehameha Schools (KS) Kaiāulu, Kaiser Permenente, ProService Hawaiʻi, Consuelo Foundation, Hawaiʻi Dental Service, Hawaiian Airlines, Kamaʻāina Kids, Kapiʻolani Medical Center, and Strategic Communication Solutions.

“There are many in our islands who truly exemplify aloha and give of themselves freely to support keiki,” said Deborah Zysman, HCAN executive director. “This event is our opportunity to show our aloha and gratitude for these individuals and organizations that strive to make Hawai‘i a better place for all families and keiki.”

This year, HCAN will recognize the following five individuals and organizations in different categories :

Family-Friendly Employer: Family Promise of Hawaiʻi

Innovator: Haylin Dennison, Spill the Tea Cafe

Unsung Hero: Mindy Bolo, Lānaʻi Community Health Center

Youth Advocate: Kyle-Ann Bobo, RYSE Residential Youth Services and Empowerment

Advocate: Representative Jeanne Kapela

The event will also support HCAN’s vital mission. The evening will include a delightful cocktail hour, enchanting entertainment by Hui Pū Music and Breaks R4 Kidz, local vendors, a scrumptious buffet dinner, silent and live auction, lei vendor Dale Acoba – winner of the 97th Lei Day Celebration of Honolulu: Mayor’s Grand Prize, Lei Kūpeʻe Experience, Hawai’i Calligraphy, and Kolea’s Creations.

Tickets are now on sale through Aug. 11, 2025. Individual tickets are $200, non-affiliated tables seating 10 guests are $2,000, and a sponsor table seating 10 guests starts at $2,500. All proceeds from ticket sales and funds raised during the event will support HCAN’s work to ensure that all keiki are healthy, safe, and ready to learn. For more information, visit champions.hawaii-can.org.