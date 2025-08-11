CNHA reintroduces itself as the Hawaiian Council; Rebrand marks a new chapter

The Hawaiian Council, formerly known as the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), today unveiled its new name, logo, and tagline as part of a broader rebranding initiative. The change reflects the organization’s continued growth, clarity of mission, and unwavering commitment to uplifting Hawaiians and strengthening Hawai‘i.

“Our new name, Hawaiian Council, reflects our work and our commitment, grounded in collective leadership,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council. “It immediately tells people who we are and who we serve. It also eliminates the confusion that came with the acronym ‘CNHA’ and better reflects our kuleana to lead with unity, intention, and pride in our lāhui.”

The new logo draws inspiration from the traditional ‘aha — a cord of many strands woven together — symbolizing the collective strength of the Hawaiian people. Designed in-house by the Hawaiian Council’s creative team, the logo is based on the lashing of a ko‘i (adze), where the ‘aha binds and stabilizes the cutting edge — a powerful metaphor for building a stronger, more unified future.

“This isn’t a departure from our mission — it’s a deeper alignment with it,” added Lewis. “As we continue to grow and expand our reach, we wanted our identity to reflect who we are today and where we’re headed.”

The rebrand also introduces a new tagline: “Hawaiians Advancing Hawai‘i,” a reflection of the organization’s deep commitment to its homeland and people. The new name, logo, and tagline officially launch today, Aug. 11, across the organization’s website, digital platforms, signage, and public communications.