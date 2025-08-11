The Sewing Hui expands programs to tackle textile waste and teach sewing skills on Maui

Bags of textile waste collected by The Sewing Hui in 2024. PC: courtesy

After diverting nearly 2,000 pounds of textile waste from the landfill last year, The Sewing Hui, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to sewing for the Maui community, is expanding its efforts this year with new educational programs, deeper sustainability goals, and a growing island-wide impact.

With continued support from the Maui County Recycling Department, The Sewing Hui will relaunch its popular monthly Sewing Sewcials, offer Beginner Sewing Workshops for new sewers, and expand its beloved Teddy Bear Project, with a 2025–2026 goal of diverting 6,500 pounds of textile waste.

Past participants of our Sewing Sewcials modeling their mended and repaired garments. PC: courtesy

A Community Stitching Together Change

Founded during the early days of the pandemic making fabric face masks, The Sewing Hui has since sewn walker and wheelchair bags for kūpuna, costumes for performing arts groups, cat mats for local animal shelters, and much more. Stretching into all corners of Maui, the organization continues to grow its reach and purpose.

The Sewing Hui Volunteers: Back Row – Randy Keller, Diana Woods, Gail Pickholz, Terry Heller, Nancy Betts, Micah Oberg, Lynne Donaldson; Middle Row – Pamela Patrick, Debbie Shimabukuro, Jennifer Oberg, Elaine Gima, Patty Davis; Front Row – Salena Makia, Vicki Shortell. PC: Tad Craig

“Our beginner workshops make our events more accessible while also sharing sustainable practices with more people in our community,” said Jennifer Oberg, founder and director of The Sewing Hui. “We saw so many people excited to join our Sewing Sewcials who just needed a little help getting started.”

The Sewing Sewcials, returning on Sunday, Aug. 24, invite participants to mend, restyle and repurpose their clothing. The Beginner Sewing Workshops, launching on Sunday, Aug. 17, offer a friendly, low-pressure space for new sewers to learn foundational sewing skills. Participants are asked to volunteer with The Sewing Hui within 30 days prior to the event, as well as bring clean, worn-out textiles that can be used for the Teddy Bear Project.

Past participant sewing a garment during a Sewing Sewcial. PC: Courtesy

From Scraps to Care

The Teddy Bear Project transforms discarded textiles into giant stuffed bears for keiki-focused organizations. Last year, bears found new homes at King Kekaulike High School’s Hawaiian Immersion Program and Counseling Room, Roots School, Haʻikū Elementary School Library, and Maui Waena Intermediate School’s Sensory Room.

This year, each recipient will receive two teddy bears. One will already be stuffed and the other will be unstuffed for students to fill with worn-out textiles that they bring from home or gather in other ways. It is a way to share a lesson in sustainability, demonstrating the value of reusing, repurposing, and recycling in meaningful ways.

Picture to the Left – Students at Ha’ikū Elementary School with our Teddy Bear. Picture to the Right – Students part of King Kekaulike High School Hawaiian Immersion Program. PC: courtesy

“The giant teddy bear that was donated to our school is truly adored by our students,” said Melita Charan of Roots School. “It has brought warmth, smiles, and emotional support into our school community in such a meaningful way.”

A student at Roots School with the giant teddy bear The Sewing Hui donated to them. PC: courtesy

In addition to the bears, participants made cat mats for the Maui Humane Society, used for their cat facility to provide cozy spaces for the cats to rest. They are easily detachable from the cat trees, so they can be washed and reused.

Cat mats for the Maui Humane Society. PC: courtesy

Sewing for Sustainability

In 2024, The Sewing Hui also initiated a Textile Shredding Project to responsibly manage fabric waste that couldn’t be reused or repurposed. In collaboration with Mālama Maui Nui, a Keep America Beautiful affiliate, The Sewing Hui helped test and launch textile shredding efforts using local equipment and partnerships. As the project grew, stewardship transitioned to the Clothing Collective Hui, a network of sustainability-minded individuals and organizations collaborating on circular fashion solutions. While The Sewing Hui is no longer directly involved, they are proud to have sparked the initiative and remain committed to advancing textile sustainability on Maui.

The Sewing Hui Volunteers Sally Daniels and Cheryl Bien, along with founder Jennifer Oberg, at Mālama Maui Nui’s site to shred textiles. PC: courtesy

“I absolutely love attending the Sewing Sewcial events,” said Carol Schwarz. “Jennifer provides her expertise to guide you in repairing, altering, transforming or creating something new from something old. The Sewing Hui is a magical place where state of the art sewing machines make work a breeze, and all needed support in the way of supplies and tools is at your fingertips. What a gift to the community this resource is.”

For some, the gatherings are as much about connection as they are about craft. “I loved being a part of the Sewing Hui group events, said Lantana Hoke. “Jennifer was a patient, thorough, and kind guide. I got through an entire bag full of clothes that needed repairs while learning a few new skills and making new friends.“ Others appreciate the practical benefits. “The sewcials are terrific ways to get together with people with similar interests, and especially to save some money by fixing up the clothes in the hallway closet,“ said Linden Joesting.

And for Irene Gombac, the group’s community reach is what sets it apart. “I love how The Sewing Hui touches so many different non-profits on Maui through its work. It reaches so many people because of this.”

Moments from previous Sewing Sewcials at The Sewing Hui. PC: courtesy

Join the Movement

The Sewing Hui invites schools, youth programs, and keiki-serving organizations to reach out if they’re interested in receiving a teddy bear donation.

To volunteer, request a bear, or to sign up for a Sewing Sewcial or Beginning Sewing Workshop email The Sewing Hui at thesewinghui@gmail.com.

Follow The Sewing Hui on social media to see upcoming events and volunteer opportunities. Facebook/Instagram: @thesewinghui

“Mahalo to the Maui County Recycling Department for their continued support in helping us sew sustainability and service into every stitch,” organizers said.