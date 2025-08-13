County of Maui Department of Agriculture invites grant applicants for Fiscal Year 2026

Qualified nonprofit and for-profit local agriculture organizations are invited to submit a grant application to the County of Maui Department of Agriculture. Molokaʻi Seed Company is a family farm that offers seed and planting material in Kaunakakai.

Eligible Maui County nonprofits, for-profits and sole proprietors are invited to apply for reimbursable grants through the County of Maui Department of Agriculture for Fiscal Year 2026. Applications opened on Aug. 1, 2025, and the deadline to submit is 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2025.

Grant priorities include:

Agricultural infrastructure, operations and education

Agricultural recovery

Livestock management

Feral animal control

Support for Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi agriculture

Production of traditional crops such as niu, kalo and ʻulu

Non-food agricultural products including floriculture and forestry

Other related agricultural areas

Eligible applicants are:

For-profit organizations incorporated under state law

Nonprofit organizations recognized as tax-exempt by the IRS

Sole proprietors

These grants aim to promote sustainability and diversification within Maui Nui’s agricultural community, strengthening economic resilience while supporting the health of residents and ecosystems through natural resource regeneration.

For detailed County of Maui Department of Agriculture grant program information and application instructions, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/2726/Agriculture-Grants. For questions, email aggrants@co.maui.hi.us.