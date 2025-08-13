Maui Business

County of Maui Department of Agriculture invites grant applicants for Fiscal Year 2026

August 13, 2025, 8:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Qualified nonprofit and for-profit local agriculture organizations are invited to submit a grant application to the County of Maui Department of Agriculture. Molokaʻi Seed Company is a family farm that offers seed and planting material in Kaunakakai.

Eligible Maui County nonprofits, for-profits and sole proprietors are invited to apply for reimbursable grants through the County of Maui Department of Agriculture for Fiscal Year 2026. Applications opened on Aug. 1, 2025, and the deadline to submit is 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2025.

Grant priorities include:

  • Agricultural infrastructure, operations and education
  • Agricultural recovery
  • Livestock management
  • Feral animal control
  • Support for Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi agriculture
  • Production of traditional crops such as niu, kalo and ʻulu
  • Non-food agricultural products including floriculture and forestry
  • Other related agricultural areas

Eligible applicants are:

  • For-profit organizations incorporated under state law
  • Nonprofit organizations recognized as tax-exempt by the IRS
  • Sole proprietors 
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

These grants aim to promote sustainability and diversification within Maui Nui’s agricultural community, strengthening economic resilience while supporting the health of residents and ecosystems through natural resource regeneration.

For detailed County of Maui Department of Agriculture grant program information and application instructions, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/2726/Agriculture-Grants. For questions, email aggrants@co.maui.hi.us.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments