County of Maui Department of Agriculture invites grant applicants for Fiscal Year 2026
Eligible Maui County nonprofits, for-profits and sole proprietors are invited to apply for reimbursable grants through the County of Maui Department of Agriculture for Fiscal Year 2026. Applications opened on Aug. 1, 2025, and the deadline to submit is 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2025.
Grant priorities include:
- Agricultural infrastructure, operations and education
- Agricultural recovery
- Livestock management
- Feral animal control
- Support for Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi agriculture
- Production of traditional crops such as niu, kalo and ʻulu
- Non-food agricultural products including floriculture and forestry
- Other related agricultural areas
Eligible applicants are:
- For-profit organizations incorporated under state law
- Nonprofit organizations recognized as tax-exempt by the IRS
- Sole proprietors
These grants aim to promote sustainability and diversification within Maui Nui’s agricultural community, strengthening economic resilience while supporting the health of residents and ecosystems through natural resource regeneration.
For detailed County of Maui Department of Agriculture grant program information and application instructions, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/2726/Agriculture-Grants. For questions, email aggrants@co.maui.hi.us.