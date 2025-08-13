Maui County Building lights up in red and white for Skyline Salute to Social Security

The Maui County Building will light up in red and white from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the night of Aug. 14 as part of the Skyline Salute, a nationwide tribute honoring Social Security’s 90th anniversary.

For 90 years, Social Security has provided a foundation of financial stability to generations of Americans — delivering earned payments on time, every time. Today, 34,765 people in Maui County and 296,605 statewide receive Social Security, helping kupuna stay out of poverty and live with dignity after a lifetime of hard work.

“Social Security is a promise kept — and we’re proud that the Maui County Building will be lit up in recognition of its legacy and importance,” said Keali`i Lopez, State Director of AARP Hawai`i. “It has helped thousands of kupuna and others stay out of poverty and afford the basics, and it’s something worth celebrating — and protecting. We thank the mayor and his staff for this recognition of Social Security’s importance.”

The Skyline Salute is part of AARP’s national effort to mark 90 years since Social Security was signed into law in 1935. Red and white lights will shine in cities across the country, symbolizing decades of trust, reliability, and bipartisan commitment.

“Social Security is a lifeline for thousands of Maui County residents, helping with daily expenses and boosting our local economy,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. “Lighting the County Building is a symbolic way to honor this vital program and the peace of mind it provides for so many in our community.”

AARP is urging elected leaders to protect and strengthen Social Security for current and future generations — because Americans have earned it through a lifetime of hard work.

To learn more go to aarp.org/socialsecurity.