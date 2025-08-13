Maui police encourage vigilance after burglary and sex assault at a Haʻikū home

Maui Now

Maui police are investigating a report of an early morning burglary and sex assault at a Haʻikū home reported two weeks ago. Officers responded to the residence at approximately 4:08 a.m. on Monday, July 28, 2025 after receiving a report of an unknown male entering the home without permission.

The suspect was described as wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, black pants and a black hat.

“We understand this incident may cause concern within our community and want to assure the public that we are taking this matter very seriously,” said Maui Police Department spokesperson Alana Pico.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 808-244-6468.

“Residents are reminded to remain vigilant by keeping doors and windows secured,” police said.

To report any suspicious persons or activity call the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400, or dial 911 in an emergency.

The case is currently classified as an investigation into first degree residential burglary and a fourth degree sex assault.