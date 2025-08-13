Maui Surf Forecast for August 14, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 04:47 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 11:41 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 06:22 AM HST. Low 1.2 feet 11:34 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 04:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell will continue to gradually decline today. Background small, long-period south southwest swell should fill in Thursday keeping surf slightly below average. A couple of small, long-period southerly swells is expected to fill by the weekend, keeping surf heights near average into early next week, though likely remaining below advisory level. Surf along east facing shores will see a slight uptick later today through Friday due to a small, medium-period northeast swell. Short-period chop increases this weekend again as stronger trades develop. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

