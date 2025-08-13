Maui Surf Forecast for August 14, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
east around 5 mph after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:57 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south swell will continue to gradually decline today. Background small, long-period south southwest swell should fill in Thursday keeping surf slightly below average. A couple of small, long-period southerly swells is expected to fill by the weekend, keeping surf heights near average into early next week, though likely remaining below advisory level. Surf along east facing shores will see a slight uptick later today through Friday due to a small, medium-period northeast swell. Short-period chop increases this weekend again as stronger trades develop. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny through the forecast period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com