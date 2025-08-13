Maui’s Leah Belmonte and Lisa Paulson appointed to HTA Advisory Board

Lisa Paulson (left, file photo by Aubrey Hord); and Leah Belmonte

Gov. Josh Green, MD, today announced the appointment of 12 individuals to the reorganized Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) Advisory Board. The appointments follow the resignation of the previous board earlier this summer, after the Governor called for new leadership to address longstanding concerns over governance and alignment with state priorities.



“Because Hawai‘i is one of the world’s most desirable visitor destinations, tourism is a main economic driver for our islands. Members of this new HTA advisory board will be vital stewards in guiding it forward,” said Green. “We’re starting fresh, rebuilding trust and ensuring our tourism decisions reflect our values, our communities and a sustainable future for our people and island home.”



The appointees are:

Kimberly Agas (reappointed member) – general manager, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa; hospitality veteran with extensive resort and museum council experience

Leah Belmonte – director of Human Resources, Mahi Pono LLC; former HR leader with Ritz-Carlton Kapalua and Diamond Resorts

Mericia Elmore – executive director, SAG-AFTRA Hawai'i local; law degree from the University of Hawai'i William S. Richardson School of Law; media and communications lecturer at several campuses

Terry Fischer – president and owner, Polynesian Adventure Tours; nearly four decades in tour operations across the US and Canada

Joel Guy (appointed by House Speaker) – executive director, The Hanalei Initiative; long-standing nonprofit and community leader

Troy Lazaro – Kumu hula and cultural steward

James McCully (reappointed member) – orchid breeder at Mauna Kea Orchids since 1976; former HTA Board member, Hawai'i Island Chamber and Hawai'i Economic Development Board chair

Danny Ojiri (appointed by Senate President) – vice president, Outrigger Hospitality Group; award-winning marketing executive with extensive tourism industry experience

Lisa Paulson (reappointed member) – chief executive officer, Maui Food Bank; former Maui Hotel & Lodging Association leader; recognized by Pacific Business News, USA Today and Forbes

Lanai Tabura – Emmy-winning TV host, radio personality, actor, comedian, cultural advocate and community organizer

Christian West (reappointed member) – president, ILWU Local 142; veteran labor advocate with prior HTA service

Linda Wong – president and chief operating officer, World of Aloha; former chief of staff to Honolulu's mayor and state leadership roles

“As HTA moves forward with new leadership and works to balance economic growth with community benefit, it’s important to have a range of perspectives with experience in destination management, environmental stewardship and economic development,” said Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura.



“The creation of the new HTA Advisory Board is a step in the right direction toward ensuring that Hawai‘i’s tourism decisions reflect the voices of our communities, businesses and cultural leaders,” said Sen. Lynn DeCoite, chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism. “I believe this board will operate with full transparency, promote accountability and help guide HTA toward policies that balance economic growth with cultural preservation and environmental stewardship.”



DeCoite also thanked the governor, Senate President Ron Kouchi and Speaker Nakamura for their leadership and commitment to a more collaborative and community-driven approach to tourism. This new advisory board represents an opportunity to restore confidence in the agency and ensure tourism decisions are made with both economic impact and community benefit in mind.



Appointees listed as reappointed members served on a previous HTA board, submitted applications and were reappointed.



Members appointed by the governor are subject to state Senate confirmation.