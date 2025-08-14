Community invited to Abilities Resource Fair Aug. 23 at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Entertainment at a previous Abilities Awareness Fair at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. File PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

The County of Maui Office on Aging invites the community to attend the Abilities Resource Fair on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului.

Local businesses and organizations will offer information on services including health and home care, emergency preparedness, workforce development and vocational rehabilitation, educational opportunities, legal issues, assistive devices and technology, caregiving and respite services.

“This event provides a unique opportunity for individuals with disabilities and their families to connect with local resources and services available in Maui County and throughout the state,” said County Executive on Aging Rowena Dagdag-Andaya. “It’s also a chance for everyone to come together, share experiences and discuss the challenges and opportunities we have in creating a more inclusive community in Maui County.”

The event will include entertainment featuring a fashion show by Ka Lima O Maui and Revive Boutique, chair exercise activities led by Marie White and the County Enhance Fitness team, a demonstration by Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi, a comedy show by Maui Deaf Friends, a talent showcase from Maui Wheelers and Line Dancing with Cal. Door prizes will be given away throughout the event.

For more information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/Aging, call the County of Maui Office on Aging at 808-270-7755 or email mcoa.adrc@co.maui.hi.us.