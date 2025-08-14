Maui Strong Fund: Two years of impact and hope after the wildfires

A program funded by the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and administered by Hawaiʻi Community Lending enables Lahaina homeowners to save an estimated $4.5 million in lot survey costs. PC: Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program

Two years after the devastating Maui wildfires of August 2023, the Hawai’i Community Foundation has released its Maui Strong Fund Two-Year Impact Report. The document reflects on the progress made, the challenges that remain, and the resilience that continues to define Maui’s recovery. The report can be found here.

Since its activation in the hours following the fires, the Maui Strong Fund has received more than $209 million in contributions, including interest earned, from more than 240,000 donors across 78 countries. To date, more than $140 million has been awarded or committed to more than 200 local organizations and community-led initiatives, with more than 90% of funds going to Maui-based or statewide partners with a strong on-island presence.

The Maui Strong Fund has evolved from rapid relief to long-term recovery, investing in housing, mental health, community wellbeing, youth programs, natural resource restoration, and navigation services that connect residents with critical support. Major milestones include:

Housing : $82.8 million invested, creating hundreds of interim homes, restoring stability for thousands of families, and supporting permanent housing solutions in partnership with public and private sectors.

: $82.8 million invested, creating hundreds of interim homes, restoring stability for thousands of families, and supporting permanent housing solutions in partnership with public and private sectors. Mental Health : $6.1 million provided to 53 grantees delivering culturally grounded and clinically sound care, from counseling and art therapy to peer support and traditional healing.

: $6.1 million provided to 53 grantees delivering culturally grounded and clinically sound care, from counseling and art therapy to peer support and traditional healing. Community Resilience: Investments in workforce development, youth leadership, environmental restoration, and navigation programs that help survivors access resources and plan their future.

“Recovery is still unfolding, it is ongoing, deeply personal, and shaped by the strength of those determined to rebuild,” said Keanu Lau Hee, senior director of the HCF Maui Recovery Effort. “We believe in the leadership of Maui’s people and in a future that honors what was lost. There is still work to do, but together, we are moving forward with aloha, purpose, and each other.”

The Maui Strong Fund Two-Year Impact Report also highlights the role of philanthropy in complementing public recovery funding, acting quickly, filling gaps, and catalyzing innovative solutions rooted in community priorities.

As recovery moves into its next phase, HCF’s focus will remain on long-term systems change, prioritizing affordable housing, economic revitalization, disaster resilience, and protecting the cultural heritage that defines Maui.

The full Maui Strong Fund Two-Year Impact Report is available at: hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/strengthening/maui-strong-fund