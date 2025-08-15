Hawai‘i Tourism Authority invites residents to share their thoughts on tourism

Community input from the 2020 meetings led to the establishment of an East Maui Advisory Group to manage hotspots along the Road to Hāna. This information station is located at Waioka in East Maui. File PC: Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) is inviting residents to take part in a series of free online community input sessions. These sessions will provide a space for community members to share their insights, experiences, and ideas on the future of tourism on their island.

“These sessions are a chance for residents to share their mana‘o on tourism in a way that reflects the needs, values and priorities of their communities,” said Caroline Anderson, interim president and CEO of HTA.

The community’s input will help inform the development of HTA’s Strategic Plan, the state’s Tourism Functional Plan, and each island’s Destination Management Action Plan. These plans aim to balance the benefits of tourism with the needs of residents, the preservation of natural and cultural resources, the residents’ quality of life, and providing an exceptional visitor experience on each island.

Event details:

Registration is required. Participants must live on the island for which they register, as each meeting will focus on island-specific topics. All sessions are free and online via Zoom from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Residents can RSVP using the links below to receive Zoom access.

Community input sessions were conducted Monday, Aug. 11 for Maui residents and Tuesday, Aug. 12 for Moloka‘i residents.

Community input from the 2020 meetings has already driven tangible action across the islands. This includes funding support for land stewardship organizations on O‘ahu, the removal of up to 200 illegally operating rental vehicles each day from the Līhuʻe Airport public parking lot, the establishment of an East Maui Advisory Group to manage hotspots along the Road to Hāna, and the launch of a stewardship program at Pololū Valley on Hawai‘i Island. Additional programs and initiatives have also been implemented on each island.

To learn more about how community feedback informed HTA programs and initiatives, visit: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/