Tiera Kennedy to close out Maui Songwriters Festival Summer Series at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

August 15, 2025, 12:45 PM HST
The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua presents rising star Tiera Kennedy as part of the Maui Songwriters Festival Summer Series on Friday, Aug. 29, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the resort’s Alaloa Lounge. This special performance is complimentary and open to the public, offering an exciting start to Labor Day Weekend.

Born in Gardendale, Alabama, Tiera Kennedy is a trailblazer in R&B, country, and gospel. Her debut album, “Rooted,” released in October 2024, has earned widespread acclaim and led to collaborations with legends like Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, and a feature on Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter. Mentored by Shania Twain, Tiera has opened for Kelsea Ballerini, Nelly, and currently tours as direct support for Grammy-nominated duo The War & Treaty.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tiera Kennedy to Kapalua as part of our summer celebration of songwriting and storytelling,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Her voice and artistry embody the spirit of the Maui Songwriters Festival and our commitment to showcasing exceptional talent.”

Joining Tiera Kennedy is Brian Santana, a Maui-based singer-songwriter known for his smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Santana’s blend of island soul and acoustic pop will add a local touch to this special evening.

Alaloa Lounge, located just off the resort’s lobby lanai, offers an inviting setting with an
extensive craft cocktail menu featuring local ingredients, a curated sushi and sashimi selection,
and elevated comfort cuisine. Live music is offered seven nights a week, and valet parking is
complimentary. Seating is first-come, first-served, with food and beverage available for
purchase.

For more information about The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua or Tiera Kennedy, visit
ritzcarlton.com/maui or tiera.com.

