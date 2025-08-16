List: Maui lane closures through Aug. 22, 2025

Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

The County of Maui and its contractors are hauling Lahaina wildfire debris from the Olowalu Temporary Debris Storage site to the permanent disposal site adjacent to the Central Maui Landfill in Puʻunēnē. Highway users traveling to and from West Maui should plan for slower than usual traffic during daylight hours, with work lasting until November. See: https://www.mauicounty.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=16466

1) Lahaina (24/7 closure)

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile marker 20.5 and 20.8, in between Prison Street and Dickenson Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice in preparation for upcoming drain line replacement work.

2) Mahinahina

Three lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Akahele Street, on Thursday, Aug. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for emergency siren installation. One lane in each direction will remain open. Right turns permitted from Honoapiʻilani Highway onto Akahele Street heading mauka. No left turns makai. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2025/08/13/emergency-siren-installation-work-to-close-lanes-on-honoapi%ca%bbilani-highway-near-kapalua-airport/

3) Kahana to Kapalua

Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the either direction between mile marker 28 and 30, in the vicinity of Kahana Nui Road and Office Road, from Monday, Aug. 18 to Friday, Aug. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of pavement markings. Lanes will be shifted.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

1) Wailuku

Roving lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile marker 0.4 and 0.6, in the vicinity of Naniloa Drive and Main Street from Monday, Aug. 18 to Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for palm pruning.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

1) Haʻikū (night work)

Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36), in either direction, between mile marker 13.5 and 16, in the vicinity of Hahana Road and North Holokai Road from Monday, Aug. 18 to Friday, Aug. 22 from 12:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

2) Peʻahi to Kailua (night work)

Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 0 and 5, from Monday, Aug. 18 to Friday, Aug. 22, from 12:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

3) Kailua to Honomanū (NIGHT WORK)

Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 6 and 13, from Monday, Aug. 18 to Friday, Aug. 22, from 12:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

4) Waikamoi

Intermittent road closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the southbound direction between mile marker 9.5 and 10.5, in the vicinity of Waikamoi Stream, from Monday, Aug. 18 to Friday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for emergency rock scaling. There may be short holds of traffic for approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

5) Honomanū (night work)

Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 14 and 16, from Monday, Aug. 18 to Friday, Aug. 22, from 12:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

6) Wailua (night work)

Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 18.5 and 26 from Monday, Aug. 18 to Friday, Aug. 22, from 12:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

7) Hāna (night work)

Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 29 and 31 from Monday, Aug. 18 to Friday, Aug. 22, from 12:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) —

1) Kula

Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 5.4 and 5.5, in between ʻĀinakula Road and Kulalani Drive, from Monday, Aug. 18 to Friday, Aug. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for slope and shoulder repairs. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/lane-closure-in-kula-for-slope-and-shoulder-repair-work/

— Crater Road (Route 378) —

1) Haleakalā

Roving lane closure on Crater Road (Route 378), in either direction, between mile marker 10 and 6.5, on Monday, Aug. 18, and Thursday, Aug. 21 to Friday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for resurfacing work. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/update-8-5-25-paving-work-on-crater-road-to-begin-on-thursday-aug-7/

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

1) Kahului

Roving lane closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380), in either direction, between mile marker 1 and 3.8, on Wednesday, Aug. 20 to Friday, Aug. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping and pavement marker work.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

1) Kahului (24/7 closure)

One lane in each direction and the turn lane will be closed on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) fronting McDonald’s 24-hours a day, from Saturday, Aug. 16 to Friday, Aug. 22, for sewer line work for the Hale Pilina affordable housing complex. One lane in each direction will remain open. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/lane-closures-to-be-altered-on-pu%ca%bbunene-avenue-for-affordable-housing-project/

2) Kahului (24/7 closure)

Right merge lane closed on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the southbound direction at Wākea Avenue, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for the Puʻunēnē Avenue Improvements project. Traffic in both directions will be maintained with lane shifts. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/puunene-avenue-closed-in-both-directions-between-wakea-avenue-and-papa-avenue-for-night-work/

3) Kahului

Center turn lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) between Papa Avenue and Wākea Avenue, on Wednesday, Aug. 20 and Thursday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for paving and restriping work. Turns will be allowed. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/lane-shifts-on-pu%ca%bbunene-avenue-for-road-resurfacing/

4) Kahului

Single lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the northbound direction between Papa Avenue and Wākea Avenue, on Friday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for paving and restriping work. Northbound traffic will be shifted into the turn lane. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/lane-shifts-on-pu%ca%bbunene-avenue-for-road-resurfacing/