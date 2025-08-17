Maui Surf Forecast for August 18, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:01 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 12:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The ongoing 2 to 3 foot, medium period south southwest swell has held today and generated waist to near head high surf within higher sets. A series of very similar small, medium period south swells will pass around the islands through the week. These swells will help maintain seasonal south-facing shore surf heights.

Expect east-facing shore chop to decline tonight into Monday morning as trades drop off a touch. Fresh trades will once again introduce elevated choppy conditions to eastern exposures from Monday afternoon through the rest of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.