Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 18, 2025

August 17, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Occasional showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:01 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 12:36 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The ongoing 2 to 3 foot, medium period south southwest swell has held today and generated waist to near head high surf within higher sets. A series of very similar small, medium period south swells will pass around the islands through the week. These swells will help maintain seasonal south-facing shore surf heights. 


Expect east-facing shore chop to decline tonight into Monday morning as trades drop off a touch. Fresh trades will once again introduce elevated choppy conditions to eastern exposures from Monday afternoon through the rest of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





