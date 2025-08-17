Maui Surf Forecast for August 18, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Occasional showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:54 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The ongoing 2 to 3 foot, medium period south southwest swell has held today and generated waist to near head high surf within higher sets. A series of very similar small, medium period south swells will pass around the islands through the week. These swells will help maintain seasonal south-facing shore surf heights.
Expect east-facing shore chop to decline tonight into Monday morning as trades drop off a touch. Fresh trades will once again introduce elevated choppy conditions to eastern exposures from Monday afternoon through the rest of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com