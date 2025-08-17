Top national rankings for the UH Community Colleges

PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The University of Hawaiʻi Community College System earned an 11th best in the nation ranking among 41 statewide systems, according to a 2025 WalletHub analysis.

“Our high national ranking reflects what makes the UH Community Colleges so special—affordable tuition, dedicated faculty and staff, transfer opportunities to our 4-year campuses and programs that meet the needs of our Hawaiʻi communities,” said Interim Vice President for Community Colleges Della Teraoka. “From recent high school graduates to career changers and lifelong learners, we provide pathways for every student to reach their goals.”

Seven campuses—Hawaiʻi CC, Honolulu CC, Kapiʻolani CC, Kauaʻi CC, Leeward CC, UH Maui College and Windward CC—offer more than 100 programs in healthcare, technology, trades and the arts. Annual tuition is $3,144, and the Hawai‘i Promise Scholarship and other financial aid make the UH Community Colleges even more accessible for Hawaiʻi residents.

Affordable option for a strong start

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Community colleges are an especially attractive option this year as many families deal with inflated prices. Students who initially planned on attending a private four-year college might want to consider spending two years at a community college and transferring those credits once they are in a better financial situation,” said Chip Lupo, Wallethub analyst.

The WalletHub study evaluated 653 colleges nationwide on 18 metrics, including tuition, graduation and transfer rates, and post-graduation earnings. Hawai‘i’s strong showing highlights the role of the UH Community Colleges in providing quality, affordable education that prepares students for lifelong success.