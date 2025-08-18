Live fire training scheduled in Waikapū on Aug. 21, 22, 28 and 29

Wildland firefighter training (June 5, 2025). File PC: DLNR

The Maui Fire Department will be conducting wildland live fire training on Aug. 21, 22, 28 and 29 as part of our 41st Recruit Class. This training will be conducted in Waikapū, across from the Maui Tropical Plantation.

Smoke associated with this training will be visible between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. MFD will have three relief engines, two tankers, two safety officers, 7-9 wildland training cadre personnel, and 10 fire department recruits on site to ensure proper management and safety during this critical phase of recruit training.

The training on Aug 21 will also include State of Hawaiʻi Airports ARFF firefighters and fire apparatus.