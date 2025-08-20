Applications now accepted for state Legacy Land Conservation Program grants

State, county and nonprofit agencies interested in purchasing land throughout the islands for conservation purposes can apply now for fiscal year 2025-26 Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Legacy Land Conservation Program grants.

Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

About $6.7 million is expected to be available to award in the next round of grants.

The Legacy Land Conservation Program is aimed at preserving and protecting land — through acquisition — with natural, environmental, recreational, scenic, cultural, agricultural production or historic value.

That includes park and trail systems that provide access to those lands.

A total of more than $65 million has been awarded through the Legacy Land Conservation Program since 2006 from the State Land Conservation Fund to help conserve 32,000-plus acres on more than 50 properties that protect Hawaiʻi’s precious and irreplaceable resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

Grants are awarded via a competitive process that includes consultation with state agencies and legislators, investigations and recommendations from Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Legacy Land Conservation Commission, as well as approvals from the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources and governor.

Visit the Legacy Land Conservation Program website for additional and more detailed information.

You can also contact the program office via email at legacyland@hawaii.gov or telephone at 808-586-0921 for additional and more detailed information.

Deadline to apply for FY 2026 grants is Oct. 13.