Maui Behavioral Health Resources welcomes new board members, officers

Top row, from left: new board members Karen Droscoski and Marshall Norman. Bottom row: fiscal year 2026 officers Randol Leach, David Jenkins, David Abelson and Mason Williams. (Courtesy: Maui Behavioral Health Resources)

Maui Behavioral Health Resources announced the addition of three new board members following an installation ceremony at its annual meeting on June 26.

Karen Droscoski, Esq., and Marshall Norman joined the board effective July 1. Jim Diegel, who joined the board in February, was also formally recognized during the ceremony.

“As a former prosecuting attorney, I witnessed firsthand how local treatment programs are vital in helping those who struggle with addiction and mental health,” Droscoski said. “This has deepened my commitment and passion to help others live their best lives.”

Diegel brings more than 35 years of hospital and health system executive leadership experience, including direct work in behavioral health and substance use programs. “This gives me a unique governance, operational and financial perspective on Maui Behavioral Health Resources’ mission and vision,” he said. “For me, improving the health and well-being of our clients is at the top of my commitment.”

Norman, who has a background in the social impact and adult education sectors, said he looks forward to supporting the organization’s mission. “My experience (…) provides me with a unique knowledge of how business, government, education and nonprofit organizations can align to create effective programming,” he said.

Maui Behavioral Health Resources also installed new board officers during the event. Randol Leach will serve as president; David Jenkins as vice president; and Mason Williams as treasurer. Dr. David Abelson will continue as secretary.

Retiring directors include Bonnie West, Lester Nakamoto and Dr. Jerry Welch, who was honored for 30 years of service on the board.

Robin and Jerry Welch are pictured. Jerry bid farewell after 30 years of service on the board. (Courtesy: MBHR)

“We are immensely grateful for Jerry’s outstanding leadership skills that have guided us through many years of challenges and success,” said Malia Bohlin, chief development officer. “He is an inspiration in both his personal life and business expertise.”

Nicole Hokoana, CEO of Maui Behavioral Health Resources, said the organization is looking forward to the new board’s contributions. “Their experience and dedication will help us in our work to meet the behavioral health needs of people on Maui,” she said.