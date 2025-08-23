The Suzanne O Memorial Fund established for fallen Maui officer

Maui Police Officer Suzanne O. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department announced that a memorial fund has been established to honor and remember fallen Officer Suzanne O.

“The Suzanne O Memorial Fund will help support her loved ones during this difficult time and keep her legacy of selfless service alive,” according to department officials.

At this time, the only official ways to donate in Officer O’s honor are through MPD’s The Suzanne O Memorial Fund or the SHOPO Benevolent Fund.

MPD’s The Suzanne O Memorial Fund Send donation checks made payable to “The Suzanne O Memorial Fund” to:

Shen O, PO Box 331278, Kahului, HI 96733.

If online donations for the MPD’s Suzanne O Memorial Fund become available, the department will share an update.

SHOPO Benevolent Fund (Details on the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers option are available online).

“We, along with Officer O’s family, want to thank our community for the ongoing love and support during this time,” according to the MPD announcement.