First Tee – Hawaiʻi to host Family Fun Day with Wailea Golf Club on Aug. 30

The youth development group First Tee – Hawaiʻi is celebrating the launch of its golf programming at Wailea Golf Course with a free-to-the-public event on Saturday, Aug. 30. (First Tee – Hawaiʻi photo)

First Tee – Hawaiʻi and Wailea Golf Club are teaming up to host a First Tee Family Day on Saturday, Aug. 30, celebrating the launch of First Tee classes at the Wailea course.

The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wailea Golf Club, 100 Wailea Golf Club Drive, and is open to the public for free. Families can RSVP online.

Guests will enjoy food and refreshments from Gather on Maui, complimentary shave ice from Big Wave Shave Ice and family-friendly golf activities for all ages.

Parents will have the chance to learn more about the new First Tee – Hawaiʻi classes at Wailea Golf Club for kids and teens ages 7 to 17. One highlight is Wailea Golf Club’s “Kids Play Free After 3” program, allowing one child to play for free after 3 p.m. with each paying adult.

“We’re excited to bring First Tee to Wailea and grateful to Wailea Golf Club and Gather on Maui for making this event possible,”said Joie Ruggiero, program director for First Tee – Hawaiʻi. “It’s a chance for families to enjoy time together, discover the benefits of First Tee and see how golf can help kids grow both on and off the course.”

First Tee – Hawaiʻi says it uses the game of golf to teach life skills and values that prepare kids for the future. “Through lessons led by trained coaches, participants gain confidence, resilience and character, while having fun in a safe, supportive environment.”

Parents can register their children for upcoming First Tee classes at FirstTeeHawaii.org. For more information about the event, visit the website or call 808-500-1515.

