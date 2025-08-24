Maui Firewise coordinator to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Cassandra Smith headshot. (Courtesy: Cassandra Smith)

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset will welcome Cassandra Smith, Maui County Firewise Coordinator with the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO), as its featured speaker.

Smith will present information about HWMO, review Hawaiʻi’s wildfire science and history and share information about the Firewise community program and HWMO resources.

In her role as Maui Nui Firewise coordinator, she partners with local residents to strengthen wildfire preparedness and resilience. Raised in Hawaiʻi, she brings over fifteen years of experience in land stewardship and community engagement across the islands. She is committed to fostering collaboration and protecting the people and places of Hawaiʻi. She holds a bachelor’s degree in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi and an Executive MBA from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

The meeting will be held at the portable classroom building at Sacred Hearts School, located in Kāʻanapali at 2530 Keka’a Drive. Social time begins at 5 p.m. and attendees may bring their own food and beverages. The program is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. To attend in person, email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.