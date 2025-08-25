Retired 4-star Navy Admiral John Aquilino named to Hawaiian Electric board of directors

John Aquilino

Admiral John Aquilino (US Navy, Retired), who in a distinguished 40-year naval career held key leadership roles, most recently as commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command based in Hawaiʻi, has been appointed to the board of directors of Hawaiian Electric.

Before serving as commander of the US= Indo-Pacific Command, the military’s largest combatant command, Aquilino previously served as commander of the US Pacific Fleet, the US Fifth Fleet, and as Director of Operations, Plans and Strategy for the Chief of Naval Operations. He retired as a 4-star admiral in July 2024.

A native of New York, Aquilino is a graduate of the US Naval Academy, the Joint Forces Staff College and Harvard Kennedy School’s Executive Education Program in National and International Security. He trained as a fighter pilot at the Navy Fighter Weapons School and logged 120 combat missions.

The appointment is part of a long-term plan for board succession in anticipation of the streamlining of the corporate structure of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE) and its subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric.

The appointment of Aquilino underscores the importance of the Department of Defense as Hawaiian Electric’s largest customer and the utility’s critical role in support of national security through the US Indo-Pacific Command. Hawaiian Electric is the only US utility serving all components of one combatant command.

“Having strong boards comprised of directors who bring different experiences and insights to the table has been invaluable in meeting the challenges of the past two years,” said Tim Johns, chair of the Hawaiian Electric board of directors. “John has proven himself a capable leader in a dynamic and demanding career and I know we will benefit from his experience. He understands this company’s unique role in Hawaiʻi’s economy and the importance of our productive partnership with the military.”

Aquilino served in a variety of command roles globally throughout his career, including assignments in Hawaiʻi. As Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, headquartered on Oʻahu, he led operations across half the world’s geography, overseeing more than 380,000 joint forces and fostering global collaboration with allies and partners.

“It’s a special privilege to join one of the oldest and largest Hawaiʻi-based companies and one that has such a close connection to our customers and communities, including the military,” Aquilino said. “During this time of fundamental change in the utility industry and in energy policy, I’m fortunate to join a board with thoughtful leadership, a well-grounded sense of purpose and clarity about our direction.”