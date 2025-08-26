Maui Surf Forecast for August 27, 2025
Swell Summary
A small, long period south swell will trickle in tonight into Wednesday maintaining below average surf along south facing shores. Another pulse of a small, long period south swell should start building late Wednesday night into Thursday. This swell is expected to peak Friday producing near average surf before declining over the weekend and returning to background levels early next week.
Small choppy surf along east facing shores will hold into Thursday before dropping notch as winds locally and upstream ease through the weekend into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com