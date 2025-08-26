Maui Surf Forecast for August 27, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 03:56 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 10:23 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 04:42 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:23 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long period south swell will trickle in tonight into Wednesday maintaining below average surf along south facing shores. Another pulse of a small, long period south swell should start building late Wednesday night into Thursday. This swell is expected to peak Friday producing near average surf before declining over the weekend and returning to background levels early next week.

Small choppy surf along east facing shores will hold into Thursday before dropping notch as winds locally and upstream ease through the weekend into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.