Memorial shirt and band released as fundraiser in honor of fallen Maui officer

PC: Maui Police Department

The Relentless Defender apparel company has partnered with the Maui Police Department and fallen Officer Suzanne O’s loved ones to create a special pre-order fundraiser featuring a limited-edition memorial t-shirt and memorial band in her honor.

This tribute design was created in close collaboration with the MPD and Officer O’s loved ones to ensure “her courage, legacy, and selfless service are remembered,” according to an announcement.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of this shirt and memorial band will go directly to Officer O’s family through the Relentless Defender Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that creates patriotic and thin blue line apparel. All donations are tax-deductible.

This special-pre-order fundraiser is available now and will remain open until Sept. 10, 2025. Orders will begin shipping on Sept. 11, 2025, after which the design will be permanently retired.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Products available for pre-order:

Donations are currently being accepted through MPD’s The Suzanne O Memorial Fund or the SHOPO Benevolent Fund.

MPD’s The Suzanne O Memorial Fund : to help support her loved ones during this difficult time and keep her legacy of selfless service alive. Send donation checks made payable to “The Suzanne O Memorial Fund” to:

Shen O, PO Box 331278, Kahului, HI 96733.

If online donations for the MPD’s Suzanne O Memorial Fund become available, the department will share an update.

: to help support her loved ones during this difficult time and keep her legacy of selfless service alive. SHOPO Benevolent Fund (Details on the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers option are available online).