Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku to close half-day on Thursday, Aug. 28

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will close for a half a day from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, for pool guard recruitment testing, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The facility at 700 Haliʻa Nakoa St. will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday for lap and recreational swimming.

For updates on pool hours, call the County pool hotline at 808-270-8208.