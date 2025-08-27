Maui Arts League supports wildfire-impacted artists and teachers

Maui Arts League – “Remembering Lahaina” Photos: https://mauiartsleague.org/book/

The Maui Arts League is offering cash grants to Maui artists and art teachers impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. Applications are due Sept. 15.

The organization’s mission supports bringing visual art programs and projects to Maui. Funding for the program comes from net proceeds from the sale of the first release of “Remembering Lahaina” coffee table art book. Each book costs $150. There are discounted prices for sets of eight books.

Thirteen Remembering Lahiana book sponsors covered the expense of book development, production and printing of the first release. The sponsors include: Arts Education for Children Group, Theresa Daly, Lois Dimpfel, Janesville Art League – Rock County Historical Society, Jonathan Kindred, Loucks Family Foundation, Laurie Lowson, Makana Aloha Foundation, Mary Anne Fitch & Nam L. Le Viet, Sentry Insurance, Mr. & Mrs. Jean Stern, Tina Woodward & Lynda Elliott, and Friends of Maui Arts League.

For more information, visit https://mauiartsleague.org/mauiartistsgrantrequest/; or contact board member Becky Lennon, 808-264-2597.

The book is available for sale at local Maui retail stores: https://mauiartsleague.org/maui-retail-stores/