Maui Music & Food Experience heads to Chicago with benefit concert planned Nov. 7

Due to overwhelming demand, The Hua Momona Foundation is bringing the Maui Music & Food Experience to the Continent with a newly announced show in Chicago on Nov. 7 at the Copernicus Center’s Gateway Theater — a restored, historic venue in the heart of Jefferson Park.

The concert will bring together renowned musicians and world-class chefs to celebrate the aloha spirit and support the Hua Momona Foundation’s continued work across Maui. Founded by the team at Hua Momona Farms in Lahaina, the foundation has been at the forefront of relief efforts following the devastating 2023 Lahaina fires—the deadliest in US history.

With recovery still slow and thousands of residents in need of food, housing, and jobs while awaiting federal funding, the foundation has served over 80,000 meals and raised $450,000 to provide food distribution, housing assistance, mental health care, and youth programs—including the new Hua Momona Youth ʻUkulele Ensemble.

Headlining the night is soul icon Bettye LaVette, whose raw, unmistakable voice has defined a six-decade-long career. She’ll be joined by Grammy winner Lisa Fischer, the powerhouse vocalist known for her work with The Rolling Stones, and Chicago rock-and-soul mainstay Nicholas Tremulis & the Prodigals, featuring Stones collaborator Bernard Fowler. Together, LaVette, Fischer, and Fowler bring three of the world’s top soul voices to one stage. Rounding out the lineup is Grammy-winning Hawaiian native John Cruz, whose deeply personal songs have become local anthems, and Naiwi Teruya, a rising star from Lahaina who amazes audiences with his ukulele skills. Additionally, Chicago house music icon and trailblazer in the city’s dance scene DJ Lady D brings her signature sound and hometown pride to the event, setting the vibe between sets.

Tickets are on sale now here: https://onecau.se/chicago-mmfe

Ticket prices will increase on Sept. 15 and again on Nov. 1. Early purchase is encouraged to secure the best available rates. Ticket options (less fees & taxes) include:

General Admission ($39)

General Admission Plus ($69) – Includes priority seating

VIP ($169) – Includes private reception from 5-7 p.m. with food and drink and high priority seating

Platinum ($500) – Includes front row seats, swag bag, a private reception from 5-7 p.m. with food and drink, and open bar throughout the event

Bernard Fowler and Nicholas Tremulis at the 2025 Maui Music and Food Experience Photo Credit: Sean Hower

“I am always happy when I am in Chicago, and equally happy that this is for a cause that I believe in, especially keeping young people involved in music,” said Bettye LaVette. “It certainly saved my teenage life. Looking forward to seeing everyone.”

“My love for the harmonies of music — across every genre — is matched by my love for the flavors of different cultures,” said Lisa Fischer. “The blending of spices is like the blending of notes, creating something beautiful and new. Food lets us travel without moving, tasting flavors and histories that connect us. I’m so honored to be part of MMFE in Chicago and to share in this harmony of music and cuisine.”

“We wanted to bring a veritable soul bowl to Chicago,” said Nick Tremulis, Chicago musician and Experience Music Director, Maui Music and Food Experience.“LaVette, Fisher, and Fowler are quite possibly the greatest living soul singers on the planet today. Add to that the great soul singer and writer, John Cruz, from Maui, and you’ve got a once-in-a-lifetime soul bowl in Chicago. We are coming together with these unbelievable artists to help rebuild the land and lives of the people of Lahaina.”

In addition to the concert, The Hua Momona Foundation will host a special gala fundraiser on Nov. 8 at the Sanfilippo Estate in Barrington, IL. The event will feature a four-course dinner prepared by Hua Momona Farm’s Chef Zach Laidlaw, wines selected by Hua Momona’s Sommelier, Richard Olson, live performances by John Cruz and rising talent Naiwi Teruya.

“The 2024 Afterglow Gala at the San Filippo Estate demonstrated the magic of combining great food and great music for a great cause. Based on feedback, in addition to the 2025 Gala, we’ve added an entire benefit concert for 2025,” said Gary Grube, Founder, Hua Momona Foundation, Lahaina, who grew up in the Chicago area. “We hope that the generosity of Chicago will envelop this benefit concert as the theater is filled with Aloha from Hawaiʻi.”

To bring an authentic taste of Maui to Chicago, Chef Zach Laidlaw, resident chef at Hua Momona Farm, a finalist on Next Level Chef, and a Chopped finalist, will join forces with a local catering partner to highlight the island’s signature flavors, using Hua Momona’s microgreens and sustainable ingredients. Joining him is Maui-born Chef Nate Domingo of Da Local Boy, the acclaimed Hawaiian restaurant in Highwood. Praised by the New York Times for its “Goldilocks-level” poke bowl, perfectly grilled beef short ribs, and crispy, chewy chicken fried in sweet rice flour, Chef Domingo, along with The Da Local Boy team, will collaborate with Chef Laidlaw to create an edible journey that brings the essence of Maui to the Midwest.

Chef Zach Laidlaw at the 2025 Maui Music and Food Experience Photo Credit: J. Anthony Martinez

This show follows the 2nd annual Maui Music and Food Experience at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa on August 15th and 16th, which welcomed over 1,000 guests and raised $200,000 for the Hua Momona Foundation. The event featured performances by Hawaiian acts such as Paula Fuga, Tavana, and Kanekoa; Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk was joined by special guests Mick Fleetwood, Ernie Isley, Bernard Fowler, and Wayne Baker Brooks for a lively tribute to Jimi Hendrix.

Jimi Hendrix tribute with Dumstaphunk and special guests Mick Fleetwood, Ernie Isley, and Bernard Fowler at the 2025 Maui Music and Food Experience Photo Credit: Sean Hower

The inaugural Maui Music & Food Experience in 2024 raised $250,000 for the survivors of the Lahaina fires and spurred the struggling Maui economy. It featured performances by Billy Cox, Mick Fleetwood, Ernie Isley, Daryl Jones, Charlie Sexton, and many others.