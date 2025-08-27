Maui Surf Forecast for August 28, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 04:05 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 10:44 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:27 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:56 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:07 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long period south swell continues to slowly fill in this afternoon. Another reinforcing pulse should fill in Thursday and peak Friday near the summer average before declining over the weekend. Surf should return to background levels early next week along south facing shores.

A small short-period swell out of the north-northwest is expected this weekend into early next week. A larger longer-period swell should out of the northwest should arrive around September 2nd.

Small short-period surf along east facing shores will decrease on Thursday as winds locally and upstream ease through the weekend into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.