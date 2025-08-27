Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 28, 2025

August 27, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 04:05 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 10:44 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:27 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 10:56 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, long period south swell continues to slowly fill in this afternoon. Another reinforcing pulse should fill in Thursday and peak Friday near the summer average before declining over the weekend. Surf should return to background levels early next week along south facing shores. 


A small short-period swell out of the north-northwest is expected this weekend into early next week. A larger longer-period swell should out of the northwest should arrive around September 2nd. 


Small short-period surf along east facing shores will decrease on Thursday as winds locally and upstream ease through the weekend into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
