Annual Mayor’s Small Business Awards nominees announced

The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced the 2025 Mayor’s Small Business Awards, which will be held on Sept. 18.

All nominees and their nominators will be honored during the event, taking place from 5:30-9 p.m. at the King Kamehameha Golf Club, Waikapū Ballroom.

Registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at MauiChamber.com by clicking on the Events page. Enjoy a fun-filled night of networking, celebrating small businesses, making new contacts, with a phenomenal meal and cocktails for $100 per person on or before Sept. 5 and $120 thereafter. Refunds can be made available before Sept. 10.

The winner for each category will be announced at the event, but all nominees will be honored.

“We are excited to celebrate the incredible small businesses that have been nominated this year,” said Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap. “These businesses continue to shine through their outstanding service, innovation, team building, job creation, and commitment to our community. This award honors those who truly go above and beyond, exemplifying the Aloha Spirit and the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of Maui.”

The nominees for each category are as follows:

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or fewer employees)

Balai Pata – Joey & Juvy Macadangdang

FAMHI Clothing – Daython and Zhorien Galicinao

Goddess Glow Skincare – Jazmyn Hogan

IBS School of Cosmetology & Massage – Lauanda Davis

Precision House LLC – Laurent Zahnd

RIA Money Services – Grace Sales

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 39 employees)

Imua Physical Therapy – Tiffany Prangnell

Kai Dental – Jesse Hollander

Krank Cycles LLC – Timothy Reichert

The Snorkel Store – Daniel Sykes, Lisa Judd & Jeremy Steinman

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (40 to 100 employees)

Dudoit Landscapes LLC – Sheldon & Mehling Dudoit

ELCCO Electric – Frederic Steineck

Outstanding Non-Profit Business (100 or fewer employees)

Hospice Maui – Melanie Dwyer

Lahaina Sunrise Rotary Club – Joshua Deardorrf

Roots School – Melita Charan

What Makes You Feel Beautiful – Monica Marrow

Young Small Businessperson of the Year (Under the age of 40 as of Sept. 19, 2024)

Che Frausto – Advance Wildlife Education

Brandon J Fernandez – Brandon’s Autobody LLC

Emry Wooten – Gypsy Juice LLC dba Maui Juice

Tyler Olsen – Maui Ohana LLC

Dr. Cory Lehano – Mauliola Pharmacy

Michael Kochi – Patsy’s Food Maui

William Schlueter – Synairgy Mechanical

Lifetime Achievement Award (for any company doing business in Maui County for more than 20 years, with up to 100 employees)

Central Systems Hawaiʻi – Mark Miller

Hawaiʻi Commercial Foods Inc. – Joyce Y Harris

Mahalo Tours & Transportation – Charles Kealoha

Sabado Art Gallery – Philip & Christine Sabado.

Structural Concrete Bonding & Restoration – Tom Boomer

The Mayor’s Small Business Awards recognizes outstanding businesses in the community that have 100 or fewer employees. Other criteria include demonstrating business leadership in a changing economic environment, creating a quality work environment for their employees, exhibiting the Aloha Spirit and exemplary customer service, developing partnerships with other sectors of the community, and showcasing other exceptional qualities or traits.

The County of Maui Office of Economic Development is an event supporter. Sponsors include: Platinum Sponsor Southwest Airlines and Bronze Sponsor Synairgy Mechanical.

For more information and available sponsorships, visit MauiChamber.com or contact the Maui Chamber of Commerce at 808-244-0081 or office@mauichamber.com.