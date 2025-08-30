Emergency preparedness talk in Kīhei to feature retired Maui firefighter

2 Weeks Ready preparedness kit: Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei Wailea is hosting a free, public presentation on emergency preparedness, led by retired firefighter Rian Takeshita, on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at South Maui Gardens, by the Peace Pole.

Takeshita will share insights from his decades of frontline experience and offer tailored advice for residents and businesses on Maui, focusing on emergency preparedness and response.

The event is part of the Satellite Club of Kīhei Wailea’s ongoing efforts to promote public safety and community resilience.

For more information, visit www.rotarymeansbusinessmaui.org or email rotarymeansbusinessmaui@gmail.com.