Lahaina Yacht Club’s 35th Annual Golf Tournament

August 31, 2025, 4:00 PM HST
The Lahaina Yacht Club hosts its 35th Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, with a 7:30 a.m. best ball scramble and shotgun start. Checkin starts at 6:30 a.m.

This friendly competition takes place on the Maui Nui Golf Course and supports two foundations: the Maui Community Sailing Foundation and the Lahaina Maritime Foundation.

Registration includes LYC swag, beverages and a lunch after your round at the Maui Nui Golf Club driving range.

Various sponsorship opportunities are available, including hole sponsorships. There are also opportunities to volunteer.

Prizes will be awarded for top teams, on-course contests, and more. Prizes include resort and restaurant certificates, golf merchandise and bragging rights.

Email Office@LYC.us or visit the website at https://lyc.us/golf-tournament.

