Maui Surf Forecast for September 01, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 01:51 AM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will continue to decline through Monday as the swell fades, returning to background levels for most of the coming week. Surf along north facing shores will see a boost on Monday due to a small, short- to medium-period swell. This swell will quickly be overshadowed by longer period energy out of the northwest starting Monday night and peaking on Tuesday. Surf will increase again from the influence of this swell, but remain below advisory levels. A reinforcing pulse out of the north should arrive around the same time the northwest swell arrives. A mix of north and northwest swells are expected to continue through Thursday. Below average surf is expected to continue along east facing shores persisting through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

