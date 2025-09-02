Gov. Green launches Engage Hawaiʻi website, giving residents a voice, promoting transparency

engage.hawaii.gov

Gov. Josh Green, MD, announced the launch of Engage.Hawaii.gov, a new public website designed to promote government transparency and encourage civic engagement on some of the most pressing issues facing the state.



The website will make its debut by tackling the issue of the future US Army land leases in Hawaiʻi, which will have widespread ramifications for Hawai‘i residents across the state, as well as thousands of Hawaiʻi’s military families.

“Decisions about Hawai‘i’s lands are decisions about our future,” said Green. “The Army’s current leases expire in 2029 and while federal leaders have emphasized national security concerns, they’ve also indicated they could act through eminent domain, which would leave Hawai‘i with nothing in return. We must stand firm and ensure our people’s voices are at the center of these negotiations.”

At launch, Engage.Hawaii.gov provides residents with access to background materials and updates on lease discussions. This includes a public engagement form that will allow residents to directly share their opinions and concerns, as well as issue-specific pages where users can track proposals, review formal documents and see how community input is being incorporated into decisions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Over time, the site will expand beyond land leases to cover other major statewide initiatives such as the Green Fee, climate resilience efforts and policies on housing, healthcare and more. The goal is to build a central hub for transparency and participation, where residents can engage directly with the state government on issues that affect them most.

“Our goal is to make government more open, accessible and collaborative,” Green said. “Engage.Hawaii.gov is a place where residents can share their manaʻo and help shape solutions for Hawai‘i’s future. This is just the beginning — as the site grows, so will the opportunities for our community to be heard.”

The Office of the Governor will continue discussions with federal leaders and provide timely updates through this new platform as negotiations and other key initiatives progress.