Limited spots available for Kiwanis Kūpuna Spelling Bee preliminary competition on Maui

Kiwanis Kūpuna Spelling Bee. File PC: (2024) Kiwanis Division 22 Lieutenant Governor Neil Yamamoto

Kiwanis Division 22 Lieutenant Governor Kelsey Okuda announced that there are only five more slots available for Hawai’i residents, 60 years or older, to compete in the upcoming Kiwanis Kūpuna Spelling Bee Preliminary Competition on Maui on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. at Wailuku Hongwanji Mission Social Hall located at 1828 E. Vineyard St. in Wailuku.

Interested participants 60 years or older are asked to register and pay a $35 registration fee at www.kupunaspellingbee.com. Net proceeds from this annual event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

The top two spellers from the Maui preliminary contest will compete in the Finals on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Hale Pulama Mau at Kuakini Medical Center Auditorium on the Kuakini Health System Campus. Hawaiian Airlines will provide one round-trip ticket for the 1st and 2nd place winners from each neighbor island preliminary competition to fly to Oʻahu for the Finals Competition.

The top three spellers win medals and cash prizes. The Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee Champion will receive round trip tickets for two to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies, and a four-night stay at California Hotel & Casino.

For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, visit www.kupunaspellingbee.com, email kiwaniskupunaspellingbee@gmail.com or call/text 808-280-1299.